Flying in l'Oisans
Destination: l’Oisans

Exploring the high meadows and steep cliffs of the Oisans

20 October, 2025, by Jacques Paul-Stefani

In the heart of the French Alps, about 20km east of Grenoble, lies l’Oisans. Here, narrow, steep-sided valleys are walled by cliffs that rise a thousand metres. Above, grassy pastures stretch towards soaring 3,000m peaks. Once a refuge for early tribes during the retreat of the great glaciers, l’Oisans’ harsh terrain proved both a sanctuary and a challenge. Those who braved it extracted copper and zinc to forge weapons – traces of the earliest mines still remain.

Today, l’Oisans is better known for a different quest: the legendary Tour de France ascent to Alpe d’Huez. Cyclists tackle the 14km climb with...

Paragliding at high altitude above the French Pyrenees. Gin Gliders. Photo: Jerome Maupoint

Destination: French Pyrenees

Jérôme Maupoint heads to a secret spot in high summer – and hits 5,000m base before lunchtime
Brazilian landscapes

Destination: Castelo, Brazil

Flying the unreal landscapes of Castelo in Espirito Santo, Brazil
Matthias Rüegger

On launch with: Matthias Rüegger

Matthias Rüegger on life as a guide in the high Engadine Valley and what makes it so special to hike-and-fly there
Paragliding above the forest in autumn. Photo: Tobi Dimmler

Magical Fall: ‘Things are changing out there’

As autumn, or fall, arrives the environment we fly above changes – in fact for many early autumn is their favourite time of year to fly
The endless horizon in northern Patagonia, Chile

In Patagonia

Jake Holland packed his paraglider, climbing kit and kayaking skills and headed to Patagonia for five weeks of pure adventure
