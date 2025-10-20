Pete Thompson
Pilots and profiles

On Launch With: Pete Thompson

His life in the mountains – and skies – of Colorado

20 October, 2025, by Tarquin Cooper. Photos: Jack Small

When I was graduating from high school I didn’t know what paragliding was. But a friend of mine who I was teaching to climb had been introduced to the sport in Pennsylvania, where no one paraglides! We took this glider out, there was a backwind and he ran and ran for about 30 metres. And when he met the road, he just slid onto his face. Back at his house, he showed me some videos and I thought, this could be for me. I was 18 and easily convinced to do adventurous things. 

I took a few lessons and then moved out west to the Rockies. My first wing was from Flight Design, which was a DHV 1-2. I had maybe one season on that wing, and then I got a Gin Zoom which was a DHV 2, like an EN-C and I had that for three seasons.

I spent three summers...

