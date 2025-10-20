My Flying Life: Torsten Siegel

Where do you live?

Toronto–Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada.

How did you get into flying?

My dad was a sailplane pilot. The seeds didn’t sprout when I was a teenage metalhead, but they grew fast when I started paragliding with my brother in 1989.

What’s your earliest flying memory?

I was standing at the stairs in our hallway when I suddenly realised that all I had to do was jump forward to fly. So I did – through the house where I was born, out into the garden, and over the suburbs. While dreaming, I kept thinking that I must be dreaming, but it felt so convincing.

What got you hooked?

My first training flight from Wasserkuppe – feeling the first lift, leaving the ground for a few metres,...