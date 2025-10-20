Torsten Siegel
Pilots and profiles

My Flying Life: Torsten Siegel

The competition pilot and designer on what matters most

20 October, 2025, by Ed Ewing

Where do you live?

Toronto–Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada.

How did you get into flying?

My dad was a sailplane pilot. The seeds didn’t sprout when I was a teenage metalhead, but they grew fast when I started paragliding with my brother in 1989.

What’s your earliest flying memory?

I was standing at the stairs in our hallway when I suddenly realised that all I had to do was jump forward to fly. So I did – through the house where I was born, out into the garden, and over the suburbs. While dreaming, I kept thinking that I must be dreaming, but it felt so convincing.

What got you hooked?

My first training flight from Wasserkuppe – feeling the first lift, leaving the ground for a few metres,...

Join us and enjoy the full article

Subscribe to Cross Country for €4.50 – Get instant online access to this article and hundreds more plus Masterclasses. Cancel anytime.

Subscribe Already a Subscriber? Sign in here.

You may also like

Pete Thompson

On Launch With: Pete Thompson

“I really like chasing big flights.” The USA’s Pete Thompson (and Ava) on the flying out west
Read More
Grant Crossingham

Hanging with Grant

Grant Crossingham, 10-time British national hang-gliding champion shares his experience as a paraglider pilot.
Read More
Baptiste Lambert

In Control

After a lifetime in the air and a decade flying competitions at the highest level Baptiste Lambert is the new FAI Paragliding World Champion.
Read More

Premium Articles

Paragliding at sunset along steep cliffs in Utah, USA

Road Trip USA: ‘There is huge potential for epic flights’

Tim Rochas, Pierre Bottero, Anna Berger and Tanguy Renaud-Goud head to the canyonlands and badlands in Utah
Read More
Coupe Icare Expo Tent

Coupe Icare Expo 2025

Explore the latest innovations at the Coupe Icare Expo 2025 with our round-up of new gear including harnesses and gliders.
Read More
Paragliding in the Engadine Valley with lakes below. Photo: Marcus King

Weather: When Valley Winds Reverse

Sometimes, valley winds flow the 'wrong' way – pilot and weather guru Honza Rejmanek takes a look at where and why
Read More