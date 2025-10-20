Making the Leap with JBC

JB, what a beautiful film

Thank you. It’s my personal story and explains why I did what I did with my flying and filmmaking. It’s more personal this time, and you see more of me in it. I wanted to explain why I fell in love with paragliding, and why I am so invested, and why I perhaps wanted to experience more things than other people. Because I knew early that one day I could die.

At its heart it is about losing your dad when you were a child

I was 10 years old when my father died, and I Iost my...