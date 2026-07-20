CROSS COUNTRY ISSUE 267: AUG / SEP 2026

What a trip

When pilots head off on their holidays they don’t really do a week on the beach. Unless it’s one of those long coastlines in Denmark or Brazil where you can blast up and down chasing seagulls in the air while trying to grab ice creams from the tourists in the car park. This issue has a distinctly holiday vibe – although these types of holidays don’t come with a bucket and spade.

First up, Henry George reports back from a trip to India where he travelled with Ben Kellett and Matt Johnston to explore one of the wilder – and higher – parts of the Himalaya. Hacking out take-offs above remote villages and flying to glaciers a week’s trek from the nearest road in their attempts to fly India’s famous 7,000m Nanda Devi, the team pioneered sites and routes into these mountains.

Next, Jérôme Maupoint headed back to Japan to reconnect with old friends and fly new places – you don’t get a more classic flying shot of Japan than the one we chose for the cover this issue. He tells us why this country will always hold a special place in his heart.

Sports-class pilot Andy Brown is in reflective mode following his recent trips away to fly competitions. Yep, they count as holidays too – especially if you’re a medical doctor like Andy with family and multiple demands on your time; those days off for flying are precious. Which is why he takes care to prepare properly. His insight into the “psychology of the mid-pack pilot” is a definite must-read if you’re planning on entering any comps.

Jack Sheard did actually go to the beach this issue – he headed to the Dutch dunes for a long weekend to explore the parakite scene there. Meeting designers, pilots and instructors he had a blast. “Horizontal speedflying” is what he calls parakiting – and he came back 100% addicted! Maybe we will go to the beach next year after all.

Meanwhile, paragliding instructor Emi Carvalho sings from an entirely different hymn sheet to everyone else in the free-flight minibus when he extols the virtues of his new favourite toy: a short-pack hang glider from the 1980s. Portable enough to carry up mountains or pile into boats, he tells us how he’s climbed mountains and sailed to desert islands all to get his short-pack fix.

Finally, Tarquin Cooper admits he was like the kid in the candy store when he headed to a recent testival in Austria. It was three days of test flying gliders – but he realised it was much more than that, it actually made him a better pilot. He tells us why we should all make time to go to one, if we can – and how to survive it.

Wherever you are heading, whatever your plans, enjoy your next vacation, and enjoy the issue.

Ed Ewing, editor

Features



Soaring the Roof of India Henry George joins Ben Kellett and Matt Johnston to fly the 7,000m giants of Trisul and Nanda Devi in India Read now

Big in Japan “Magical and freezing.” Jérôme Maupoint reconnects with old friends for a journey to Japan Read now

The Mid-Pack Rabbit “Bunny keeps me from doing stupid things…” Andy Brown picks apart the mindset of a sports-class pilot Read now

Generation Dune “It’s horizontal speedflying.” Jack Sheard embeds with the Dutch dune-soarers to find the limits Read now

Me and My Short-Pack Emi Carvalho trades his wing in for a short-pack hang glider to rediscover his passion for adventure Read now

In the Core: People, news and insight

X-PYR: “The dream comes true” Chrigel Maurer had something to prove and he did – storming to victory in X-Pyr. He tells Tarquin Cooper all about it Read now

On launch with: Romy Sweda “It was love at first flight.” We meet rising hike-and fly star Romy Sweda Read now

Blast from the past Pierre-Yves Alloix gives us a history lesson in old wings at a local fête du club in the south of France Read now

My Flying Life: Stephan Morgenthaler The XC, competition and tandem pilot on what matters most Read now

Flying IQ: Helping you fly better

The Head Game: Staying present in every moment Benjamin Gaudry on why you’re distracted and why that’s OK Read now

Coupe Icare 2026: The man behind the magic “It’s all about trust.” The Coupe Icare’s chief flight director Stéphane Grégoire tells us how he does it Read now

Coupe Icare 2026: Need to know Our quick guide to planning ahead to get the most out of your visit to the Coupe Icare Read now

Weather: Will 2026/7 bring a ‘super El-Niño’? Are we really heading for a ‘super El Niño’ – and what does that mean? Read now

Letter from: A global free-flight utopia Can we create a free-flight community for everyone? JP Summers says we can Read now

Destination: Dolomites Wild mountains and incredible vistas await Read now

Kitlist: Design insight

How to Testival “Like a kid in a sweetshop.” Tarquin Cooper on the joy of spending a weekend test flying new gliders and kit Read now

Design insight: Nearbirds Apex Is this new hike-and-fly pod harness really the new benchmark in lightweight performance? Read now

On review: Flymaster GPS LS2 The perfect first vario? Test flying the latest instrument from Flymaster Read now