Vali Burk paragliding in the Dolomites
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Destination: the Dolomites

Wild mountains and incredible vistas await

20 July, 2026, by Cross Country

It’s hard to find anywhere that quite matches the raw jagged beauty of the Italian Dolomites. Home to soaring limestone peaks, these mountains form part of a Unesco world heritage site and draw tourists – and pilots – from around the world.

Mountains like Tre Cime (Dreizinnen) and Marmolada (3,343m), the highest peak in the range, are not only steeped in legend, they are also spectacular places to fly. Marmolada offers the added thrill of a potential top-landing – a real bucket-list item for any advanced Alpine...

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