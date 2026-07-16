The paragliding Podcast, episode 7
Podcasts

The paragliding podcast, episode 7

Ed and Tarquin round up the latest stories in the magazine

16 July, 2026, by Cross Country

In this episode Ed and Tarquin catch up on the latest paragliding news. The episode begins with Chrigel Maurer explaining how he dodged storms during his fifth win of X-Pyr which prompts the pair to share anecdotes of flying with Chrigel and how some pilots are made differently.

The pair then move onto discussing the latest issue of the magazine. This includes Emi Carvalho’s adventures with a short-pack hang glider, Jack Sheard’s report on the different approaches to teaching parakiting in the Netherlands and Andy Brown’s feature on the mental strategy you need when you’re competing in the mid-pack.

Tarquin then discusses his 80km flight in the UK, breaking the 50km barrier for the first time. Ed probes Tarquin to discover if there’s anything other pilots who are struggling to go XC can learn from his experience. (Short answer: it’s all about being ready for the day when it’s ON.)

The episode then hears from the interview Tarquin did with Chrigel Maurer shortly after his X-Pyr performance. Chrigel reflects on his win, the moves that got him onto the podium and the difficult decision to fly with an Ozone wing.

Other incredible performances the pair discuss are Antoine Girard’s 400km triangle in Pakistan and Aaron Durogati’s new 19,424m hike-and-fly record. Tarquin also discusses the Juraj Koren’s accident and the challenge of getting the right insurance, which is becoming harder and harder – and more expensive. Looking ahead, Ed shares his interview with Stéphane Grégoire, chief flight director for the Coupe Icare, who has the challenging task of making sure the event runs smoothly and safely this September.

You may also like

Paragliding Podcast Episode 6

The Paragliding Podcast, Episode 6

In this episode Tarquin and Ed discuss issue 266, which is dedicated to all things Alpine. It's packed with tons of advice and inspiration.
Read More
Paragliding Podcast header

The paragliding podcast, episode 5

In this episode we hear the top-landing tips of Kinga Masztalerz, why you should never fly with dark sunglasses and a pilot's escape in Peru.
Read More
The paragliding podcast, episode 4

The paragliding podcast, episode 4

In this episode Tarquin and Ed discuss issue 264 which is packed with incredible stories, technial advice and the latest gear releases.
Read More

Premium Articles

Chrigel Maurer executes a downwind fly-on-the-wall top-landing

How to: Become a top-landing Jedi

Being able to top-land is an essential skill for every XC pilot, says Kinga Masztalerz. The secret is not to rush
Read More
Australian flatlands

Head in the clouds: Burning the Midnight Oil

Allen Weynberg flies – and sings – his heart out in New South Wales
Read More
Calef Letorney Masterclass

Masterclass: Calef Letorney on Efficient Pilot Progression

In this Masterclass US pilot and instructor Calef Letorney gives a wealth of advice to progressing pilots on how to improve their flying.
Read More