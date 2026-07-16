The paragliding podcast, episode 7

In this episode Ed and Tarquin catch up on the latest paragliding news. The episode begins with Chrigel Maurer explaining how he dodged storms during his fifth win of X-Pyr which prompts the pair to share anecdotes of flying with Chrigel and how some pilots are made differently.

The pair then move onto discussing the latest issue of the magazine. This includes Emi Carvalho’s adventures with a short-pack hang glider, Jack Sheard’s report on the different approaches to teaching parakiting in the Netherlands and Andy Brown’s feature on the mental strategy you need when you’re competing in the mid-pack.

Tarquin then discusses his 80km flight in the UK, breaking the 50km barrier for the first time. Ed probes Tarquin to discover if there’s anything other pilots who are struggling to go XC can learn from his experience. (Short answer: it’s all about being ready for the day when it’s ON.)

The episode then hears from the interview Tarquin did with Chrigel Maurer shortly after his X-Pyr performance. Chrigel reflects on his win, the moves that got him onto the podium and the difficult decision to fly with an Ozone wing.

Other incredible performances the pair discuss are Antoine Girard’s 400km triangle in Pakistan and Aaron Durogati’s new 19,424m hike-and-fly record. Tarquin also discusses the Juraj Koren’s accident and the challenge of getting the right insurance, which is becoming harder and harder – and more expensive. Looking ahead, Ed shares his interview with Stéphane Grégoire, chief flight director for the Coupe Icare, who has the challenging task of making sure the event runs smoothly and safely this September.