COUPE ICARE 2026: THE MAN BEHIND THE MAGIC

The public face of the famous Coupe Icare in St Hilaire du Touvet, France, is one of flying dragons, wingsuit pilots, acro displays and fire-breathing stilt-walkers. Oh, and green beer in re-usable plastic cups.

However, behind the scenes the reality is very different. Because months before the first fancy-dress or acro pilot clips in ahead of their display flight, detailed schedules have been submitted to the French aviation authorities, risk assessments written and emergency procedures agreed. All that magic and mayhem needs managing.

The man responsible for making it all work on the day is the Coupe Icare’s chief flight director, Stéphane Grégoire. With a folding table, a laptop, a giant Excel sheet, and several radios he directs what is in fact one of the most complex air shows in Europe.

With Captain Geoffrey Denis of the French Air Force Aerobatics Display Team. Photo: Coupe Icare

“People imagine there’s a control room somewhere,” he says when we talk three months ahead of the festival. “Actually, I’m standing on the north...