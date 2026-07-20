X-Pyr: “The dream comes true”

Chrigel, how does it feel to win X-Pyr again?

It’s really amazing to do five X-Pyrs and win five times. This year I was under a bit more pressure because the field was bigger with 50 athletes at the start line including some young, very fast athletes. For me it was a good adventure again because the Pyrenees are always much more challenging than the Alps.

What was that heat like?

When we saw the forecast we were a bit scared as I never trained well in the heat and was not really prepared for it. When we started on Sunday, it was 38ºC on the road, and later 40.5ºC in the car. I drank at...