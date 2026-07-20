Chrigel Maurer in the 2026 X-Pyr
Adventure and inspiration

X-Pyr: “The dream comes true”

Chrigel Maurer had something to prove and he did –  storming to victory in X-Pyr. He tells all

20 July, 2026, by Tarquin Cooper | Photos: Agata Dominguez

Chrigel, how does it feel to win X-Pyr again?

It’s really amazing to do five X-Pyrs and win five times. This year I was under a bit more pressure because the field was bigger with 50 athletes at the start line including some young, very fast athletes. For me it was a good adventure again because the Pyrenees are always much more challenging than the Alps. 

What was that heat like? 

When we saw the forecast we were a bit scared as I never trained well in the heat and was not really prepared for it. When we started on Sunday, it was 38ºC on the road, and later 40.5ºC in the car. I drank at...

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