BLAST FROM THE PAST
Pierre-Yves Alloix gives us a history lesson in old wings at a local fête du club in the south of France
20 July, 2026, by Pierre-Yves Alloix | All photos: Marcus King
Join us and enjoy the full article
Subscribe
Already a Subscriber? Sign in here.
Subscribe today and you could win the wing of your dreams! Plus you get instant online access to this premium content and lots more as well as our Masterclasses and eight issues a year
Current Issue
Cross Country 267:August / September 2026
Inspiration, insight and ideas – the latest issue is packed with people and places to fly this summer. From Japan to Cape Verde, from parakiting to short-pack hang gliding
Find out more
Subscribe today
- Get instant online access to hundreds of articles and Masterclasses
- Enjoy eight issues of Cross Country in digital and premium print, or digital only
- Learn from the world’s best in six Masterclass Live Sessions
- Benefit from exclusive discounts on equipment, books and courses
- Gain the chance to win a new wing of your choice, twice a year
- Get instant online access to hundreds of articles and Masterclasses
- Enjoy eight issues of Cross Country in digital and premium print, or digital only
- Learn from the world’s best in six Masterclass Live Sessions
- Benefit from exclusive discounts on equipment, books and courses
- Gain the chance to win a new wing of your choice, twice a year
Copyright Cross Country Magazine
Cross Country International Ltd, Tollgate, Beddingham, Near Lewes, East Sussex BN8 6JZ UK Tel: +44 (0)1273 256 090
Withdraw from order
Under EU law, you have the right to withdraw from your online purchase within 14 days. Please fill in the details below.
You are withdrawing from order #
Submitting withdrawal...
✓
Withdrawal request submitted
Your withdrawal request has been submitted successfully. You will receive a confirmation email shortly with further instructions.