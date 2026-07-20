BLAST FROM THE PAST
Adventure and inspirationDesign Insights

BLAST FROM THE PAST

Pierre-Yves Alloix gives us a history lesson in old wings at a local fête du club in the south of France

20 July, 2026, by Pierre-Yves Alloix | All photos: Marcus King
AIRSLIDE FURYO, 1990
Paraglider design has come a long way since designers used to cut their cloth by eye. At a midsummer weekend flying festival in the southern French Alps designer Pierre-Yves Alloix (pictured in...

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