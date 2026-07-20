Hannspree Lumo Tablet
Technology

ON REVIEW: HANNSPREE LUMO 7

“It’s not a Kindle!” We try out the new (colour) Lumo tablet for flying

20 July, 2026, by Marcus King

The biggest problem with using phones and tablets as flying instruments is the display, which is often hard to read; especially in the bright sunshine we fly in. 

One option has always been to use a device with an e-ink display (like a Kindle). These displays work better in sunlight but are often black and white so not great for mapping. The displays can also ghost (where bits of the previous image get ‘stuck’), making them hard to read if lots of data changes. 

The Lumo 7 makes use of a new type of colour display and is being promoted for use in adventure sports, including free flight. 

Design and build

The unit is...

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