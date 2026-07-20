Stephan Morgenthaler
Flying CulturePilots and profiles

My Flying Life: Stephan Morgenthaler

The XC, competition and tandem pilot on what matters most

20 July, 2026, by Cross Country

Where do you live?

The flat part of Switzerland! I cannot fly from my front door, it’s maybe a one-hour drive to a flying site.

How did you get into flying?

My father started flying when I was about 13 and I started learning the theory with him. Then as soon I could, I took a glider and started doing it as well.

What’s your earliest flying memory?

When I was 13, I was trying to launch the glider which was much too big...

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