My Flying Life: Stephan Morgenthaler

Where do you live?

The flat part of Switzerland! I cannot fly from my front door, it’s maybe a one-hour drive to a flying site.

How did you get into flying?

My father started flying when I was about 13 and I started learning the theory with him. Then as soon I could, I took a glider and started doing it as well.

What’s your earliest flying memory?

When I was 13, I was trying to launch the glider which was much too big...