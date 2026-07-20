Coupe Icare 2026: Need to know
Our quick guide to planning ahead to get the most out of your visit to the Coupe Icare20 July, 2026, by Cross Country | Main Image: Adi Geisegger
TESTING GLIDERS
To take part in the testival on Tuesday and Wednesday pilots need to pre-register and pay €25 for the two days. Pilots also need third-party insurance – which most licensed UK and EU pilots already have as part of their flying association membership. Don’t forget your flying licence!
xcmag.info/coupe-icare-testival
THE EXPO
The “beating heart of the global free-flight market” is true – you will never see so many free-flight manufacturers, traders, designers and test pilots in one place anywhere else. Arranged over two giant trade tents some 150 exhibitors showcase everything from the latest gliders to the smallest varios. Make time to tour the tents and meet the makers. If you want to beat the crowds visit on Friday morning as soon as it opens at 10am.
FREE FLYING
On Tuesday and Wednesday free flying is allowed, with a few minor restrictions. Thursday and Friday are more regulated, with mandatory briefings on take-off. Last take-off on Friday is 2.30pm. You need to fly with a reserve and carry a radio. On Saturday and Sunday the airspace is closed from 9am – except for early morning flights before 8.30am. There are plenty of opportunities to fly at Coupe Icare – but you do need to be organised and read the guidelines.
HIKE-AND-FLY
If you want to hike-and-fly from the beautiful Dent de Crolles then do it Tues-Friday. For H&F on Sat/Sun pilots need to pre-register. There are three suggested itineraries on the dedicated hike-and-fly page on the Coupe Icare website.
PARAMOTORING
There is a dedicated launch area for paramotor pilots. Pilots should pre-register and follow the guidance on the website and at the show.
ICarnaval
The flagship event is the legendary flying fancy dress parade, which takes place over the Saturday and Sunday. 21-22 September
FILM FESTIVAL
Icare du Cinéma is an international film festival dedicated to air sport with packed evening screenings in the big tent. 17-22 September
GET AHEAD
Save time and pre-register before you get there. You can buy your entry tickets in advance and also pre-load your ‘cash bracelet’, which you will get when you arrive, so you can buy food and drink on (the cashless) site. Any cash left on your bracelet at the end of the show can be refunded easily through the Coupe Icare website.
coupe-icare.org/en/tickets-prices
ENTRY FEE
Tues-Thurs: Free entry
Fri-Sunday: €11 for a day pass, or €21 for a three-day pass
Children: Kids under 12 go free
Cinema: €10 for the evening screenings
Shuttle buses: Free. These run all weekend between the different festival zones
GETTING THERE
By air: Lyon (90 minutes) and Geneva (2 hrs) are the closest international airports. You can rent a car from either, or take a bus. Use flixbus.com to find your best connection, either travel direct to Lumbin in the valley (from Geneva) or transfer through Grenoble (Lyon). It’s easy, we’ve done it.
By train: Grenoble is the main station, with fast links to Paris and beyond. You can catch a local bus the 23km to St Hilaire from there.
By local bus: Direct access from Grenoble via lines C11, 84 and 80
By bike: Over 1,000 bike spaces are provided across the Coupe Icare site
Where to stay: Campsites on the festival site, or nearby in an AirBnB or guesthouse. The closer you can be the better.
This article was first published in Cross Country Issue 267