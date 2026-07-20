Coupe Icare 2026: Need to know

ICarnaval

The flagship event is the legendary flying fancy dress parade, which takes place over the Saturday and Sunday. 21-22 September

coupe-icare.org/en/icarnaval/

FILM FESTIVAL

Icare du Cinéma is an international film festival dedicated to air sport with packed evening screenings in the big tent. 17-22 September

coupe-icare.org/en/cinema/

GET AHEAD

Save time and pre-register before you get there. You can buy your entry tickets in advance and also pre-load your ‘cash bracelet’, which you will get when you arrive, so you can buy food and drink on (the cashless) site. Any cash left on your bracelet at the end of the show can be refunded easily through the Coupe Icare website.

coupe-icare.org/en/tickets-prices

ENTRY FEE

Tues-Thurs: Free entry

Fri-Sunday: €11 for a day pass, or €21 for a three-day pass

Children: Kids under 12 go free

Cinema: €10 for the evening screenings

Shuttle buses: Free. These run all weekend between the different festival zones

GETTING THERE

By air: Lyon (90 minutes) and Geneva (2 hrs) are the closest international airports. You can rent a car from either, or take a bus. Use flixbus.com to find your best connection, either travel direct to Lumbin in the valley (from Geneva) or transfer through Grenoble (Lyon). It’s easy, we’ve done it.

By train: Grenoble is the main station, with fast links to Paris and beyond. You can catch a local bus the 23km to St Hilaire from there.

By local bus: Direct access from Grenoble via lines C11, 84 and 80

By bike: Over 1,000 bike spaces are provided across the Coupe Icare site

Where to stay: Campsites on the festival site, or nearby in an AirBnB or guesthouse. The closer you can be the better.

This article was first published in Cross Country Issue 267