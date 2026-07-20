Flying at the Coupe Icare
Comps and Events

Coupe Icare 2026: Need to know

Our quick guide to planning ahead to get the most out of your visit to the Coupe Icare

20 July, 2026, by Cross Country | Main Image: Adi Geisegger
A taste of the action from last year’s event
Coupe Icare Testival

TESTING GLIDERS

To take part in the testival on Tuesday and Wednesday pilots need to pre-register and pay €25 for the two days. Pilots also need third-party insurance – which most licensed UK and EU pilots already have as part of their flying association membership. Don’t forget your flying licence!

xcmag.info/coupe-icare-testival

Coupe Icare Expo

THE EXPO

The “beating heart of the global free-flight market” is true – you will never see so many free-flight manufacturers, traders, designers and test pilots in one place anywhere else. Arranged over two giant trade tents some 150 exhibitors showcase everything from the latest gliders to the smallest varios. Make time to tour the tents and meet the makers. If you want to beat the crowds visit on Friday morning as soon as it opens at 10am.

coupe-icare.org/en/icare-expo

Flying at the Coupe Icare
The village of St Hilaire du Touvet is in an incredible spot – perched on the Plateau des Petites Roches, a natural balcony on the eastern edge of the Chartreuse massif. Each September it welcomes pilots from around the world to the Coupe Icare. 
Mont Blanc can be seen on the horizon. Photo: Marcus King

FREE FLYING

On Tuesday and Wednesday free flying is allowed, with a few minor restrictions. Thursday and Friday are more regulated, with mandatory briefings on take-off. Last take-off on Friday is 2.30pm. You need to fly with a reserve and carry a radio. On Saturday and Sunday the airspace is closed from 9am – except for early morning flights before 8.30am. There are plenty of opportunities to fly at Coupe Icare – but you do need to be organised and read the guidelines.

xcmag.info/coupe-icare-flying

Hike-and-fly at the Coupe Icare 2025

HIKE-AND-FLY

If you want to hike-and-fly from the beautiful Dent de Crolles then do it Tues-Friday. For H&F on Sat/Sun pilots need to pre-register. There are three suggested itineraries on the dedicated hike-and-fly page on the Coupe Icare website.

xcmag.info/coupe-icare-hf 

Paramotoring

PARAMOTORING

There is a dedicated launch area for paramotor pilots. Pilots should pre-register and follow the guidance on the website and at the show.

xcmag.info/coupe-icare-flying

Fancy dress flying
And don’t forget to make time to watch the Icarnival. Photo: Marcus King

ICarnaval

The flagship event is the legendary flying fancy dress parade, which takes place over the Saturday and Sunday. 21-22 September

coupe-icare.org/en/icarnaval/

Icare du Cinéma

FILM FESTIVAL

Icare du Cinéma is an international film festival dedicated to air sport with packed evening screenings in the big tent. 17-22 September

coupe-icare.org/en/cinema/

GET AHEAD

Save time and pre-register before you get there. You can buy your entry tickets in advance and also pre-load your ‘cash bracelet’, which you will get when you arrive, so you can buy food and drink on (the cashless) site. Any cash left on your bracelet at the end of the show can be refunded easily through the Coupe Icare website.

coupe-icare.org/en/tickets-prices

ENTRY FEE

Tues-Thurs: Free entry

Fri-Sunday: €11 for a day pass, or €21 for a three-day pass

Children: Kids under 12 go free

Cinema: €10 for the evening screenings

Shuttle buses: Free. These run all weekend between the different festival zones

Getting there

GETTING THERE

By air: Lyon (90 minutes) and Geneva (2 hrs) are the closest international airports. You can rent a car from either, or take a bus. Use flixbus.com to find your best connection, either travel direct to Lumbin in the valley (from Geneva) or transfer through Grenoble (Lyon). It’s easy, we’ve done it.

By train: Grenoble is the main station, with fast links to Paris and beyond. You can catch a local bus the 23km to St Hilaire from there.

By local bus: Direct access from Grenoble via lines C11, 84 and 80

By bike: Over 1,000 bike spaces are provided across the Coupe Icare site

Where to stay: Campsites on the festival site, or nearby in an AirBnB or guesthouse. The closer you can be the better.

This article was first published in Cross Country Issue 267

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