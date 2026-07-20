Generation Dune
Since parakites first appeared more and more pilots have discovered their potential. Jack Sheard joined the Dutch dune-soaring community to see how they are pushing what’s possible20 July, 2026, by Jack Sheard | Photos: Erwin Voogt
You may also like
Soaring the roof of India
Henry George joins Ben Kellett and Matt Johnston to fly the 7,000m giants of Trisul and Nanda Devi in IndiaRead More
My Flying Life: Stephan Morgenthaler
The XC, competition and tandem pilot Stephan Morgenthaler shares some of the highs and lows from his flying careerRead More
Current Issue
Cross Country 267:August / September 2026
Inspiration, insight and ideas – the latest issue is packed with people and places to fly this summer. From Japan to Cape Verde, from parakiting to short-pack hang glidingFind out more
Subscribe today
- Get instant online access to hundreds of articles and Masterclasses
- Enjoy eight issues of Cross Country in digital and premium print, or digital only
- Learn from the world’s best in six Masterclass Live Sessions
- Benefit from exclusive discounts on equipment, books and courses
- Gain the chance to win a new wing of your choice, twice a year
Digital
€4.50Per month
Print & Digital
€8.50Per month
- Get instant online access to hundreds of articles and Masterclasses
- Enjoy eight issues of Cross Country in digital and premium print, or digital only
- Learn from the world’s best in six Masterclass Live Sessions
- Benefit from exclusive discounts on equipment, books and courses
- Gain the chance to win a new wing of your choice, twice a year
Digital
€4.50Per month
Digital & Print
€8.50Per month
Copyright Cross Country Magazine
Cross Country International Ltd, Tollgate, Beddingham, Near Lewes, East Sussex BN8 6JZ UK Tel: +44 (0)1273 256 090
Cross Country International Ltd, Tollgate, Beddingham, Near Lewes, East Sussex BN8 6JZ UK Tel: +44 (0)1273 256 090