The paragliding podcast, episode 5

In this episode we get to hear the top-landing tips of Kinga Masztalerz, why you should never fly with dark sunglasses (from a guy who makes them) and the question pilot and climber Christian Black asked himself after launching off a Peruvian mountain at 19,000ft.

Between these segments Tarquin and Ed discuss the latest issue and all that’s going on in the paragliding world right now, from Austria’s “Hammertag” to the latest hike-and-fly results to who to watch in the Paragliding World Cup Superfinal which is just kicking off. Ed discusses the issue of the “jerk test” and why there are calls to change the standards of back protection.

Tarquin shares Mymy Heissat’s inspiring story of finding love (and flying) in the Lofoten Islands while Ed recounts the adventures of two of this issue’s features – flying in Bhutan and Bali. The episode closes with Christian sharing his adventures in the Cordillera Blanca.

Thanks for listening! Join us every 6-8 weeks as we dive into the stories inside the latest issue of Cross Country magazine.