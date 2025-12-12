The Paragliding Podcast, Episode 2

In this episode Ed and Tarquin talk through the Adventure Issue of Cross Country magazine (262). It opens with an excerpt from Tarquin’s interview with Liv Sansov talking about her flight from the summit of K2 in a tandem with Zeb Roche. An interview with the pair recorded at Kendal comes later in the episode.

Tarquin and Ed kick off talking about the inspiring destinations covered in this adventure issue, which include India, the Italian Dolomites, Kenya, Norway, Finland, Colombia and the Azores. They discuss Tarquin’s interview with the mountain guide and pilot Davide Sassudelli and his notorious ‘dodgy launch’ video from the Red Bull X-Alps that went viral. Ed then shares the inside story of his interview with the adventure pilot Michael Gebert now a partner in the Fly With Andy guiding company.

The pair discuss Solène Rombourg’s uniquely philosophical contribution to the My Flying Life page, before Tarquin expands on his visit to the Kendal Mountain Festival where he watched two paragliding films, K2 Mon Amour by Liv Sansov and Zeb Roche and Chasing Shadows by Benjamin Védrines, both of which are about their respective flights from K2.

Other topics that come up include Jeff Hamann’s epic paramotor flight across the San Rafael glacier in Patagonia, Kinga Masztalerz’s top tip for going vol biv, what Ben Kellett packs for an adventure, Paul Gushlbauer’s evolution from goal-oriented athlete to Wanderbird organiser to why old-school point and shoot cameras are the way forward in flight.

