The paragliding podcast, episode 4

In this episode Cross Country editors Tarquin and Ed discuss issue 264 which is packed with incredible stories, technical advice and the latest gear releases and news from around the world. Tarquin kicks off with a look back at the Pelvoux Testivol in the Ecrins Massif in which he tested various wings including BGD’s Anda, a hike-and-fly EN-A, the Ozone Buzz and the lightweight mid EN-Bs, Advance Theta ULS and Gin Bandit 2. Interestingly he describes how he and designer Marcus King had very different impressions of the two wings.

Ed then dives into the incredible – and longread story of Ariel Zlatkovski’s successful quest to fly 100 100km flights in a year. Spoiler alert – he succeeded, but it came at quite a personal cost. The pair then discuss Ryan Southwell’s remarkable photos from a paramotor trip around the land of volcanoes, gorges and Norse gods, AKA Iceland. For anyone who wants to fly just one 100km flight, Tarquin shares some of the tips in this issue that XC coach and Nova CEO Ferdi Vogel gave in his recent Masterclass. They include learning to recognise triangles in the terrain, and why it’s better to visualise thermals forming as condensation droplets and not honey.

It was a record year in the Kerio valley earlier this year and Ed brings up the stories of Titi Macquet and his wife Blandine’s record 252km tandem flight as well as the 363km flight by hang glider pilot Jeremy Soper. Jeremy tells the podcast that he’s on a one-man mission to keep the distance records in the hands of hang glider pilots, otherwise “it’s an existential threat” for the sport. Ed and Tarquin finish up talking about what’s coming up, referencing the Monte Grappa Trophy and the stories they are working on for the next issue, which include an in-depth look at eyewear for pilots and the new book, 101 Ways to Fly Better.

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