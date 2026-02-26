Kinga Masztalerz
Masterclasses

Masterclass: Top-landing skills with Kinga Masztalerz

The well-known adventure pilot Kinga Masztalerz takes us through top-landing from nailing your first one to learning advanced techniques

26 February, 2026, by Kinga Masztalerz

In this masterclass Kinga takes us through top-landing – why the skill is so important, how to nail them every time, and when it’s right to deploy those advanced techniques such as pumping and landing on speedbar. In addition, Kinga shares many of the tips and insights she has learned as one of the world’s top adventure pilots. 

In the following seven extracts from her talk, you’ll learn:

  • Why top-landing is so important for XC and vol-biv (6m 30s)
  • Knowing when to slope and when to top-land (8m 56s)
  • Learning the art of patience and proximity flying (10m 58s)
  • Planning and the importance of giving yourself time
  • Approaches: from above and from out front
  • The importance of speed in controlling your landing
  • Reading the wind,...

