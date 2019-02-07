Nova Mentor 6 released

Nova have released the Mentor 6, the latest iteration of their high-performance EN-B series. They say it has lots of performance-enhancing new features and technologies.

The Mentor 6 is aimed at “performance-oriented EN-B cross-country pilots”. Nova say,

“The Mentor 6 is a paraglider with impressive performance which has – in the hands of an experienced pilot – a very manageable handling and extreme flight behaviour. Flying the Mentor 6 does require a level of skill. Although certified as EN B, the Mentor 6 is not suitable for beginners and occasional pilots.”

Nova say the improvements over the Mentor 5 include a better accelerated glide, lower brake pressure, smoother trailing edge and aerodynamically optimised 3D-shaped seams. They say handling is intuitive, and it can be really cranked into thermals.

Like the previous version, the Mentor 6 has 59 cells and a modest aspect ratio of 5.43 for passive safety. New features include Zig-Zag 3D Shaping of the nose area to reduce creasing in the leading edge, and Mini-Rib Vector Tape which runs through the trailing edge mini-ribs and keeps the back end smooth, improving handling and climb rate.

It’s made from Dominico 20D on top and bottom surfaces with 30D for the leading edge. The risers are a new version of the speed-brake riser, which are designed to avoid creasing between the Bs and Cs when flying accelerated using C-steering. The Mentor 6 is also the first wing to sport Nova’s new-design brake handles.

The Mentor 6 will be available in five sizes, from XXS (for 60-80kg all up) to L (100-130kg all up).

We spoke to Nova CEO Sissi Eisl at Thermik in February about the Mentor 6. You can watch the video interview here.

nova.eu