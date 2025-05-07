‘I won a new wing!’ Louis Serrano flies his new Theta

It’s great to see that Louis Serrano, 71, the winner of our 2025 prize draw has been enjoying his new wing. The California based pilot chose an Advance Theta ULS and his first impressions are very positive.

“Overall the wing feels very light and stable, carrying it to take off was something else,” he says in this video. In it, he unboxes the wing and gives some first thoughts as he takes it for a maiden flight, soaring above the cliffs of Torrey Pines in San Diego, California.

“My initial impression is just fantastic. I really enjoyed the first flight. Gosh what a great thrill that was (to win) and thanks again to Cross Country.”