Masterclass: Will Gadd on how can we stay safe paragliding

These are key questions that face us all as paraglider pilots. In this Cross Country Masterclass, the veteran pilot and adventurer Will Gadd details several principles that have helped him analyse and deal with risk, which he argues are inherent every single time we take off.

Will has been at the forefront of our sport since the beginning, flying hang gliders then early paragliders. He’s set records, completed epic challenges and continues to have fun in the sky. His advice and insights often go against the grain, but they’re always on...