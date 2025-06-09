On Launch with César Arevalo

I’m César Arevalo from Colombia. I’m 27 years old and I started flying at the age of four when my father took me on a tandem. I started to groundhandle when I was eight and had my first flight when I was 11.

They were mainly local flights because in Bogota we are really close to 3,000m. We’re super high already and it’s not easy to do cross country. Back then, my father had a paragliding school and he was competing in cross-country competitions.

I was in the school a lot and couldn’t fly as much as I wanted. Then I started doing tandems, tandems, a little flying, more tandems… When I got some money I went to do acro straight away.

Watching...