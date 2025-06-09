On Launch with César Arevalo
Pilots and profiles

On Launch with César Arevalo

How he dodged law school to become a full-time pilot

9 June, 2025, by Jack Sheard

I’m César Arevalo from Colombia. I’m 27 years old and I started flying at the age of four when my father took me on a tandem. I started to groundhandle when I was eight and had my first flight when I was 11.

They were mainly local flights because in Bogota we are really close to 3,000m. We’re super high already and it’s not easy to do cross country. Back then, my father had a paragliding school and he was competing in cross-country competitions. 

I was in the school a lot and couldn’t fly as much as I wanted. Then I started doing tandems, tandems, a little flying, more tandems… When I got some money I went to do acro straight away.

Watching...

Join us and enjoy the full article

Subscribe to Cross Country for €4.50 – Get instant online access to this article and hundreds more plus Masterclasses. Cancel anytime.

Subscribe Already a Subscriber? Sign in here.

You may also like

Life Lessons from the Sky

New Zealand adventure pilot Nick Neynens has written an inspirational book about his adventures on the wing
Read More

My Flying Life Malcolm Jones 

The Wallaby Ranch hang gliding legend on what matters most
Read More

Getting to Know the PMA

Michel Ferrer talks to Supair’s Laurent Chiabaut about his role with the Paraglider Manufacturers’ Association
Read More

Premium Articles

Use time spent on the ground before launch to watch the weather. Keep in mind there is a 15-20 minute convective turnover time – you will get a good feeling for how the day is and what is in store if you wait and watch for those 20 minutes

Flying unplugged

In this ever more connected world it is easy to become reliant on technology for our flying maybe it is time to unplug
Read More
Winter EigerTour competitors. Photo: Tobias Dimmler

Winter Eigertour 101

“Skinny lines and sharp edges – I didn’t want to think of the consequences.” Tarquin Cooper learns the art of winter ski-and-fly
Read More

La Paralpine

Ed Ewing meets pilot and award-winning filmmaker Guillaume Funck, to chat about the film about his trans-Alpine adventure
Read More