Cross Country Prize Draw Summer 2025
Gear NewsNews

Win a wing in our Summer Prize Draw

Your chance to win a paraglider this July

4 July, 2025, by Cross Country

Now’s the very best time to join the family and subscribe to Cross Country. You could win a new paraglider of your choice in our Subscribers’ Prize Draw, closing 25 July 2025. What would you choose?

Subscribers enjoy premium Cross Country issues every six weeks, full of inspiring stories, insights and advice – plus instant digital access.

And subscribers also get access to Masterclass webinars and videos with expert pilots and coaches like Honorin Hamard, Chrigel Maurer and Russ Ogden – unlock these now.

Subscribe Today

Cross Country Prize Draw Winter 2025 supporter logos – Advance, Ozone, Supair and Swing

Subscribe today, and on 25 July 2025 you could be choosing a new wing from our partners Advance, Ozone, Supair or Swing.

Naviter Oudie N

You could also win a state-of-the-art Naviter Oudie N instrument.

Supair Evo Lite 2 paragliding harness

Alternatively you might win a new Supair Evo Lite 2 harness, Velodrom sunglasses or XCShop vouchers.

Take your flying up a level with Cross Country’s expert technique articles, inspiration and equipment insights – and be in with a chance of winning some seriously nice gear too.

Subscribe today for the price of a coffee each month – cancel anytime.

Subscribe Today

 

Unlock all this:

  • Eight issues per year – to keep you inspired and informed – in print or digital
  • Instant access to hundreds of premium articles from our archive
  • Six Masterclass Live events, and access to 20+ hours of quality coaching online
  • People and culture – exploring the free flying experience, across our planet
  • Tactics and theories – the latest thinking to boost your flying – from speed-to-fly to SIV
Magazine spread

  • Travel and adventure – inspiring stories from the edges, from both weekend pilots and pioneers
  • Design insights – investigating new equipment, aerodynamic innovations and instrument developments
  • Meteorology and conditions – unlocking a deeper understanding of the energy of the skies
  • Beautiful photography and the highest production values
Subscribe Today

Click here for all the rules and regulations

You may also like

Ozone Alpina 4 GT

Ozone release new Alpina 4 GT

Ozone have released the Alpina 4 GT. It's a semi-light three-liner, an update to the Alpina 4 with more robust cloth on the top surface
Read More
Ozone F*Race 2

Ozone F*Race 2 now available

Ozone have now released the much anticipated F*Race 2, an ultralight competition and adventure pod harness for pilots who want performance and low pack volume.
Read More
2025 prize draw winner Louis Serrano

‘I won a new wing!’ Louis Serrano flies his new Theta

The winner of our 2025 prize draw has been enjoying his new wing. Louis Serrano chose an Advance Theta ULS – but did he love it?
Read More

Premium Articles

Design Insight: Gin GTO 3

“Attention to detail and precise trimming.” Marcus King talks to Gin Seok Song about Gin’s new two-line EN-C
Read More
Paragliding above the Streif in Austria. Photo: Marcus King

Destination: The Streif, Kitzbühel, Austria

Hike-and-fly the legendary downhill ski run on the Hahnenkamm above Kitzbühel, Austria
Read More

Adaptive Flying in Colombia

Lucio Pelz set up Wheels4Flying to help wheelchair users fly. Tarquin Cooper talks to the people and pilots involved
Read More