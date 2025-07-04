Win a wing in our Summer Prize Draw

Now’s the very best time to join the family and subscribe to Cross Country. You could win a new paraglider of your choice in our Subscribers’ Prize Draw, closing 25 July 2025. What would you choose?

Subscribers enjoy premium Cross Country issues every six weeks, full of inspiring stories, insights and advice – plus instant digital access.

And subscribers also get access to Masterclass webinars and videos with expert pilots and coaches like Honorin Hamard, Chrigel Maurer and Russ Ogden – unlock these now.

Subscribe today, and on 25 July 2025 you could be choosing a new wing from our partners Advance, Ozone, Supair or Swing.

You could also win a state-of-the-art Naviter Oudie N instrument.

Alternatively you might win a new Supair Evo Lite 2 harness, Velodrom sunglasses or XCShop vouchers.

Take your flying up a level with Cross Country’s expert technique articles, inspiration and equipment insights – and be in with a chance of winning some seriously nice gear too.

Subscribe today for the price of a coffee each month – cancel anytime.

Unlock all this:

Eight issues per year – to keep you inspired and informed – in print or digital

– to keep you inspired and informed – in print or digital Instant access to hundreds of premium articles from our archive

to hundreds of premium articles from our archive Six Masterclass Live events , and access to 20+ hours of quality coaching online

, and access to 20+ hours of quality coaching online People and culture – exploring the free flying experience, across our planet

– exploring the free flying experience, across our planet Tactics and theories – the latest thinking to boost your flying – from speed-to-fly to SIV

Travel and adventure – inspiring stories from the edges, from both weekend pilots and pioneers

– inspiring stories from the edges, from both weekend pilots and pioneers Design insights – investigating new equipment, aerodynamic innovations and instrument developments

– investigating new equipment, aerodynamic innovations and instrument developments Meteorology and conditions – unlocking a deeper understanding of the energy of the skies

– unlocking a deeper understanding of the energy of the skies Beautiful photography and the highest production values

Click here for all the rules and regulations