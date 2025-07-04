Phi release EN-B Maestro 3

Phi have released a new version of their high-B Maestro. They say the M3 has a touch more aspect ratio and a different profile, and feels much more relaxed than the Maestro 2. They add that it is safer to fly while having more performance and smoother handling.

The Maestro 3 is made from Porcher Skytex 32 and 27 double-coated cloths, with almost all lines sheathed for ease of use. It has Phi’s R14 risers, which have a floating B and C-handles for rear-riser steering.

Neoprene padding now covers the nitinol rods in the leading edge, to spread the pressure and make the nose more abrasion-resistant. Phi say these rods, along with the 3D shaping, give the Maestro 3 a “super smooth” aerofoil.

The standard-weight Maestro 3 will be available in four sizes: 19, 21, 22 and 23 (projected areas). The light version will be available in these, plus 24 and 25. “We do the two biggest sizes only in the light version to limit packing volume and weight”, they explain.

There are four standard colours, plus an online tool allowing you to design your own from a 17-colour palette.



Phi-air.com