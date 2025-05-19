Sky Paragliders release Apollo 3 Light
Gear News

Sky Paragliders release Apollo 3 Light

A classic three-liner, the Apollo 3 Light weighs 3.22 to 4.08kg across the five sizes

19 May, 2025, by Cross Country

Sky Paragliders have released their new lightweight high EN-B paraglider, the Apollo 3 Light. They say it shares the same DNA as the Apollo 3, and is for hike-and-fly and vol-biv as well as everyday flying.

It is a classic three-liner construction with a flat aspect ratio of 5.8 and 57 cells. It was designed by Standa Klikar, who designed the two-liner EN-C Merlin (that he won the Saint André round of the Sports-class Racing Series on in 2024).

Standa says about the lightweight wing: “When we talk about the feeling of flight, first of all [you notice] a slightly more precise connection to the surrounding air mass and a wider range of feedback from it; the wing gains agility and dexterity compared to the standard version.”

He added that it is also easier to launch, packs down smaller and is lighter to carry. “All this without significantly compromising wing life and long-term trouble-free functionality”.

The Apollo 4 Light is available in five sizes and eight colours, and the ML (middle) size weighs 3.66kg.

Sky Paragliders Apollo 3 Light specs

sky-cz.com

You may also like

BGD Breeze EN-B

Life’s a BGD Breeze – new high-EN B

BGD have unveiled the Breeze, a high-performing EN-B 2.5 liner featuring a high arc, short lines and winglets aimed at progressing pilots
Read More
Skywalk Arak Air 2

Skywalk launch Arak Air2

Skywalk have launched a high performance and lightweight EN-B aimed at progressing pilots looking for fun and adventure.
Read More
Little Cloud Gracchio Mk 3

Little Cloud launch Gracchio Mk3

Little Cloud have launched the Gracchio Mk3, a "fun yet forgiving" wing aimed squarely at the progressing EN-B pilot.
Read More

Premium Articles

Measuring cloth porosity

Design Insight: A better way to measure porosity

“We should be measuring flow, not time.” Bastienne Wentzel explains why
Read More
The search for missing paraglider pilot Witold Gilarski

What happened to Witold?

What happened to Witold Gilarski, the paragliding pilot who vanished in Colombia?
Read More
Winter EigerTour competitors. Photo: Tobias Dimmler

Winter Eigertour 101

“Skinny lines and sharp edges – I didn’t want to think of the consequences.” Tarquin Cooper learns the art of winter ski-and-fly
Read More