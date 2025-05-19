Sky Paragliders release Apollo 3 Light

Sky Paragliders have released their new lightweight high EN-B paraglider, the Apollo 3 Light. They say it shares the same DNA as the Apollo 3, and is for hike-and-fly and vol-biv as well as everyday flying.

It is a classic three-liner construction with a flat aspect ratio of 5.8 and 57 cells. It was designed by Standa Klikar, who designed the two-liner EN-C Merlin (that he won the Saint André round of the Sports-class Racing Series on in 2024).

Standa says about the lightweight wing: “When we talk about the feeling of flight, first of all [you notice] a slightly more precise connection to the surrounding air mass and a wider range of feedback from it; the wing gains agility and dexterity compared to the standard version.”

He added that it is also easier to launch, packs down smaller and is lighter to carry. “All this without significantly compromising wing life and long-term trouble-free functionality”.

The Apollo 4 Light is available in five sizes and eight colours, and the ML (middle) size weighs 3.66kg.

