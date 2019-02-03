Thermik 2019: How did Nova improve the Mentor?
Sunday 3 February, 2019
VIDEO
Nova have released the sixth incarnation of their successful Mentor series. We chatted to Sissi Eisl, managing director of Nova, about the new features of their Mentor 6 that helped them increase the performance of this high-B wing.
nova.eu
