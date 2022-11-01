fbpx
Sol's new LT 2 Sports Class two-liner. It's lighter than the original, and has EN-C certification
Gear News

Sol Paragliders LT 2: two-line EN-C

Tuesday 1 November, 2022

Sol Paragliders have released their new two-line EN-C paraglider, the LT 2. It replaces the LT 1, which came out in 2019 and which was also a two-liner aimed at Sports class pilots.

The rules at the time meant that gliders that required folding lines to induce collapses could only be certified in CCC class, so the LT 1 had CCC certification.

Sol LT2

The LT 2 has the same cell count (66) and aspect ratio (6.25) as its predecessor. Sol say it is no more demanding than any other C-class wing to fly, and is suitable for experienced pilots moving up from B-class.

The LT 2 is slightly lighter than the LT 1 (5.9kg vs 6.2kg in size M). It is made from Sol’s 29g and 40g WTX fabrics, and has Vectran Technora lines which, Sol say, makes it very durable.

Sol LT 2 specs

solparagliders.com.br

