Mystic+: Flow’s EN-C racer

Flow Paragliders have released the Mystic+, a two-liner EN-C that is an evolution of the Mystic. It is for sport-class competitions and “true EN-C pilots”.

It has an additional 10 cells compared to the Mystic, a new aerofoil and “a design focused purely on performance”. Flow say the Mystic+’s compact aspect ratio (6.5) and lightweight two-liner rear riser steering create an unmatched connection between pilot and wing, making it feel like an extension of the pilot’s body.

It is made from Porcher Skytex 27, with nitinol rods and unsheathed Edelrid lines, and is “semi-light” at 3.9kg to 4.7kg across the three sizes. Flow say the material choices enhance inflation, performance and ease of packing.

Flow Mystic+ specs

The three Mystic+ sizes are XS, M and L. What about size S? For that there is the original Mystic, but they are different. Flow’s Felipe Rezende explained on paraglidingforum: “The original Mystic was all about sweet handling, effortless thermalling and a light and intuitive feel on the rear risers. The performance was a natural outcome. The aerofoil played a key role in delivering that comfort and control.

“The Mystic+ isn’t replacing the original Mystic. We’ll continue offering the original Mystic in size S for years to come. The original Mystic truly needs to be flown to appreciate its unique aerofoil, solidity, and handling”.

Flow Mystic S specs

