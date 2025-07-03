BGD Cure 3: two-liner EN-C
"Made for big XCs and sports-class racing"3 July, 2025, by Cross Country
“Pure performance and a joy to fly”, is how BGD describe the Cure 3, their two-liner EN-C glider. It was “designed to take on the best of the EN-C sports-class racing machines”.
BGD say the speed and glide were high priorities, but it stands out by having this along with “great handling and a really nice turn”.
The Cure 3 has 70 cells and an aspect ratio of 6.7, and shares design traits with the Diva 2 (EN D) and Base 3 / Breeze (EN B): It has a similar high arc, short lines, and swept-back, tapered wingtips.
The Cure 3 is certified EN C and available in four sizes, S to ML.
