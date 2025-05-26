Ozone Alpina 4 GT
Ozone release new Alpina 4 GT

The Alpina 4 revisited with new fabric and colour scheme

26 May, 2025, by Cross Country

Ozone have released the Alpina 4 GT, a semi-light three-liner EN-C which is an update to the 2020 Alpina 4, with new top-surface cloth to improve durability and a new colour scheme.

Ozone say a two-liner Alpina 5 will follow, expected in 2026. This means their EN-C solo range will be: Delta 5 (AR 6.07, 2-liner, standard weight), Alpina GT (AR 6.05, 3-liner, semi-light), Alpina 5 (lightweight 2-liner), Photon (AR 6.5, 2-liner, standard weight), Lyght (lightweight Photon).

Ozone Alpina 4 GT

The top surface of the Alpina 4 GT is now Dominico N20D (35g/m2); the Alpina 4 was a mix of this and 27g/m2 Porcher cloth. The glider has got a little heavier as a result (4.42kg in the M compared to the Alpina 4’s 3.9) but is more robust and durable. Ozone say the robustness is now similar to a standard-weight wing.

Ozone explain: “GT stands for Gran Turismo or Grand Tourer, and it is our semi-light glider range, providing the in-flight benefits of a lower canopy weight and the robustness close to a standard weight wing with better longevity than dedicated light wings. The GT range is an expression of our true-performance promise; light, agile and safe with class-leading performance in the most demanding conditions.”

Ozone Alpina 4 GT specs

flyozone.com

