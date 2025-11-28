Gift Ideas
Cross Country paragliding gifts for 2025

From speed bars to best-selling books like Mastering Paragliding or Advanced Paragliding we can help with what to buy the pilot in your life

28 November, 2025, by Cross Country
Gift Subscription

Keep a pilot fired up through 2026 with a Cross Country subscription, so they can enjoy eight premium issues of inspiration, whatever the weather. A Cross Country subscription is the perfect way to show your friend or loved one that you know what drives them. Gift subscriptions are currently bundled with a free pair of K2 Brake Mitts worth €85 – offer ends 14 Dec. Use promotional code MITTS.

Head in the Clouds

A great read for all pilots, this book is a unique collection of stories from the first fifty years of free flying. Sure to keep someone inspired through a long winter!

Paragliding: The Beginner’s Guide

The essential training manual, containing everything you need to know to take you from your first flight to becoming a qualified pilot and beyond. Perfect for that friend you want to get into the sport!

Cross Country Flying

This is the classic XC text – written for pilots who are on their way to mastering thermalling, and want to understand the intricacies of XC flying. Available through December at 50% off.

New book: Wanderbird Strategy

Just published, Wanderbird Strategy is Paul Guschlbauer’s fresh guide to adventure paragliding and hike-and-fly. Paul shares his extensive knowledge and experience to help you get the most out of your mountain flying adventures.

Advanced Paragliding

Bursting with insights into XC and competition flying from over 30 of the world’s best pilots. ‘A bible’ according to multiple US paragliding champion Nick Greece.

XCertina Compress 2

2.4m, 240 grams, side zips for compression. A perfect upgrade for pilots wanting the ultimate in light weight.

Mastering Paragliding

Kelly Farina’s guide is especially useful for understanding mountain flying and meteorology. This book offers a systematic approach to improving your flying, whatever level you are at.

XC T-shirts

Choose from a range of T-shirt and hoodie designs that subtly reflect the wearer’s love of flying.

Bullet Speedbar

The racing pilot’s favourite upgrade: compatible with almost all pod harnesses.

XCPen Pro

Stylus and dock for your instrument deck, so you can use your touch-screen in flight while wearing gloves.

To ensure timely delivery our recommended order-by dates are:

  • EU and USA: Thursday 4 December
  • Australia/NZ: Thursday 11 December
  • UK: Tuesday 16 Dec

