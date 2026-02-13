Jim Black. Photo: Jim Black
Comps and EventsNews

‘I’m feeling top of the stack!’

Jim Black from the USA was the lucky pilot who won first prize in the Cross Country Prize Draw 2026. But which glider did he choose?

13 February, 2026, by Cross Country

Jim Black from the USA was the lucky pilot who won first prize in the Cross Country Prize Draw 2026. The prize? He gets to choose a brand new solo EN-A, B or C glider from either Advance, Gin, Ozone or Supair – that’s a choice of some 38 wings.

So, which one did he choose?

He told us: “My first wing was a low-B, then a mid-B, and now I’m thrilled that my contest pick will be the high-B Ozone Swift 6!”

Jim is a retired college professor who started hang gliding a decade ago before taking up paragliding five years ago. He trained in paramotoring two years ago.

“Like many of us free flyers, I’m hooked on the adventure, the continuous learning, the skill progression, the incredible pilot community — and yes, the unmatched thrill of this beautiful, slightly crazy pursuit,” he explained.

“Paragliding has taken me to Mexico, Colombia, France, Italy, Spain, and India. I especially value clinics and guided trips that let me focus on improving my flying while learning from great instructors and mentors.

“My first wing was a low-B, then a mid-B, and now I’m thrilled that my contest pick — the high-B Ozone Swift 6 — will be my next chapter.”

Jim Black paraglider pilot

He added: “I’ve tried to be thoughtful and deliberate in my progression, and I plan to stay in the high-B category for the rest of my flying career.”

His next stop will be to head to his fourth SIV clinic in Ölüdeniz, Turkey in May where he will “really get to know my new wing.”

He added: “Thank you to Cross Country Magazine — I’m truly feeling top of the stack.”

All Cross Country magazine subscribers are automatically entered into a prize draw twice a year where the top prize is a brand new glider. See all the other winners here.

You may also like

Win a paraglider in the Cross Country Prize Draw 2026

Cross Country Prize Draw 2026 winners

One lucky Cross Country pilot gets to choose a solo paraglider from Advance, Ozone, Gin or Supair. We reveal the winner here...
Read More
Win a paraglider in the Cross Country Prize Draw 2026

Win a wing in our Prize Draw 2026

Now's the very best time to join the family and subscribe. You could win a new paraglider of your choice in our draw – what would you choose?
Read More
Gift Ideas

Cross Country paragliding gifts for 2025

From speed bars to best-selling books like Mastering Paragliding or Advanced Paragliding we can help with what to buy the pilot in your life
Read More

Premium Articles

Le Petit Combin paragliding climb and fly adventure by Tim Rochas

Adventure Mode: Combo flying Le Petit Combin

The Petit Combin is a beautiful 3,672m peak standing between the Val de Bagnes and the valley leading up to the Grand Saint-Bernard Pass
Read More
Vector Vario

Design Insight: Vector Vario

The next generation of varios is here – Marcus King gets to grip with the technology behind them
Read More
BGD Typhoon

Paramotoring: Power and Control

Three new paramotor wings from BGD, Niviuk and Ozone, aimed at beginners to expert pilots alike, are previewed and assessed.
Read More