‘I’m feeling top of the stack!’

Jim Black from the USA was the lucky pilot who won first prize in the Cross Country Prize Draw 2026. The prize? He gets to choose a brand new solo EN-A, B or C glider from either Advance, Gin, Ozone or Supair – that’s a choice of some 38 wings.

So, which one did he choose?

He told us: “My first wing was a low-B, then a mid-B, and now I’m thrilled that my contest pick will be the high-B Ozone Swift 6!”

Jim is a retired college professor who started hang gliding a decade ago before taking up paragliding five years ago. He trained in paramotoring two years ago.

“Like many of us free flyers, I’m hooked on the adventure, the continuous learning, the skill progression, the incredible pilot community — and yes, the unmatched thrill of this beautiful, slightly crazy pursuit,” he explained.

“Paragliding has taken me to Mexico, Colombia, France, Italy, Spain, and India. I especially value clinics and guided trips that let me focus on improving my flying while learning from great instructors and mentors.

He added: “I’ve tried to be thoughtful and deliberate in my progression, and I plan to stay in the high-B category for the rest of my flying career.”

His next stop will be to head to his fourth SIV clinic in Ölüdeniz, Turkey in May where he will “really get to know my new wing.”

He added: “Thank you to Cross Country Magazine — I’m truly feeling top of the stack.”

All Cross Country magazine subscribers are automatically entered into a prize draw twice a year where the top prize is a brand new glider. See all the other winners here.