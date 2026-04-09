Survey winners announced: thanks for taking part

A big thank you to everyone who took the time to complete the Cross Country Readership Survey over the last few weeks. We had a fantastic response, with hundreds of pilots sharing their views to help shape the future of the magazine, website and newsletters.

Your feedback is invaluable. It will directly influence what we cover, how we deliver it, and how we continue to serve the global flying community.

As a small token of our appreciation, we’re pleased to announce the 10 randomly selected winners of a £50 voucher to spend at XCmag.com/shop:

jarecuero@

fjnoguerol@

timpreston@

b.borgignons@

bertrand.savant@

bioflyer@

huyen@

pa69123@

jorgemcabreu@

Kodetj@

Each winner will be contacted directly by email with details of how to redeem their voucher.

Thanks again for being part of Cross Country – and for helping us make it better.