Win a paraglider in the Cross Country Prize Draw 2026
Cross Country Prize Draw 2026 winners

Did you win your dream wing?

9 February, 2026, by Cross Country

Congratulations to Jim Black from the USA, who has won a brand new paraglider in the latest Cross Country Subscribers’ Prize Draw!

Jim now has the very pleasant dilemma of choosing which solo wing he’d like to fly, with options available from Advance, Ozone, Gin or Supair.

Twice each year, Cross Country magazine subscribers are automatically entered into our prize draw to win a new solo paraglider – and twice each year, pilots really do walk away with a brand new wing.

Alongside the headline prize, this draw also included an impressive line-up of gear, with prizes ranging from a cutting-edge Naviter Oudie N, a Supair Evo Lite 2 harness, High Adventure gloves, Velodrom pilot sunglasses, and vouchers for the XCShop.

Prize draw 2026

The full list of prize winners is as follows:

First prize winner: Jim Black, USA
Prize: A solo EN A, B or C paraglider from Advance, Ozone, Gin or Supair

Second prize winner: Chris Kopack, USA
Prize: A state-of-the-art Naviter Oudie N

Third prize winner: Florian Racaché, France
Prize: A brand new Supair Evo Lite 2 harness

Fourth prize winner: Wayne Henning, USA
Prize: High Adventure Pizi gloves

Fifth prize winner: Niklas Nilsson, Sweden
Prize: High Adventure Izi gloves

Sixth prize winner: Sebastian Marshall, Germany
Prize: Specialist pilot sunglasses from Velodrom

Runners-Up winners: Mick Brothers (UK), Anssi Huhtala (FIN), Stefan Plazier (NZL), Travis Williams (USA)
Prizes: £50 voucher for our online shop at xcmag.com/shop

All winners will be contacted directly by email.

Congratulations to all of our pilot winners, and a big thank-you to every subscriber – new and long-standing – who supports the magazine. Cross Country is made by pilots, for pilots, and as a reader-supported publication, your backing genuinely makes a difference.

If your name wasn’t drawn this time, don’t worry: our next Subscribers’ Prize Draw will take place later this year, with another chance to win a brand new wing.

