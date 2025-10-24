Ferdi Vogel Masterclass
Masterclasses

Masterclass: Alpine Cross-Country Flying with Ferdi Vogel

Ferdi Vogel takes us step-by-step through the basics of mountain flying in the Alps

24 October, 2025, by Tarquin Cooper and Ferdi Vogel

Intro

Flying since the age of 12 Ferdi Vogel is CEO of Nova, the race director at Red Bull X-Alps, a test pilot, competition pilot, record breaker, SIV and XC clinic instructor and has managed the German paragliding league.

In this Alpine XC Masterclass Ferdi talks about many aspects of mountain flying, including lee side flying, triangle theory, thermalling techniques, speedbar use and even tips on flying an “easy” 100km FAI triangle on his home turf in the Austrian Alps.

The talk is divided into five sections of about 10 minutes each. They include:

  • Understanding lee sides (11:11)
  • Triangle theory (14:17) – coming soon
  • Thermalling techniques (12:18) – coming soon
  • Speedbar use (9:09) – coming soon
  • Flying a 100km FAI triangle...

