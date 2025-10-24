Masterclass: Alpine Cross-Country Flying with Ferdi Vogel

Intro

Flying since the age of 12 Ferdi Vogel is CEO of Nova, the race director at Red Bull X-Alps, a test pilot, competition pilot, record breaker, SIV and XC clinic instructor and has managed the German paragliding league.

In this Alpine XC Masterclass Ferdi talks about many aspects of mountain flying, including lee side flying, triangle theory, thermalling techniques, speedbar use and even tips on flying an “easy” 100km FAI triangle on his home turf in the Austrian Alps.

The talk is divided into five sections of about 10 minutes each. They include: