Video: First Look – Dudek Soul 2021 Pod Harness

Friday 7 January, 2022

The Dudek Soul 2021 is an all new lightweight harness aimed at cross-country pilots. The company say it is made with lightweight materials to keep the weight down without compromising on comfort. We tested it in the south of France.

