Supair Evo Lite 2 with and without pod
Harnesses and reserves

First Look: Supair’s Evo Lite 2

A modular harness which can be flown with or without a pod

31 January, 2025, by Charlie King

Charlie King tries Supair’s Evo Lite 2, a modular harness which can be flown with or without a pod.
It is perfect for progressing pilots, who can start off with the beginner-friendly sit harness and add the speedbag (pod) later when they are ready for cross-country flying.

The system is also a good solution for pilots who enjoy, say, cross-country and dune flying, where they can use the pod for XC and remove it for evening waggas on the dunes.

Supair.com

