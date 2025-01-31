First Look: Supair’s Evo Lite 2
A modular harness which can be flown with or without a pod31 January, 2025, by Charlie King
Charlie King tries Supair’s Evo Lite 2, a modular harness which can be flown with or without a pod.
It is perfect for progressing pilots, who can start off with the beginner-friendly sit harness and add the speedbag (pod) later when they are ready for cross-country flying.
The system is also a good solution for pilots who enjoy, say, cross-country and dune flying, where they can use the pod for XC and remove it for evening waggas on the dunes.
