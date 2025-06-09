Design Insight: Gin GTO 3
Design Insight: Gin GTO 3

“Attention to detail and precise trimming.”

9 June, 2025, by Marcus King

Marcus King talks to Gin Seok Song about Gin’s new two-line EN-C

Gin Gliders made waves at the SRS in Poggio Bustone, Italy with their new GTO 3 two-line racer, challenging the dominance of the Ozone Photon. At the competition I sat down with Gin’s Gin Seok Song, founder and designer, and Yeray Gonzalez, team pilot, to learn more about the development of this new glider.

Gin, you have the Bonanza 3, also a two-line EN-C. Why did you decide to develop the GTO 3?

Gin: In the early days of the two-liner C class, I didn’t expect there would be competitions like the SRS. So, I designed a wing to help B- and C-class three-liner pilots transition to a two-liner. That was the Bonanza 3. But shortly after its release, the SRS began. The Bonanza 3 wasn’t really competitive, so I started thinking about developing a new wing specifically for competition.

Yeray: The...

