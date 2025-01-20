Insight: Supair Evo Lite 2

The Evo Lite 2 is modular harness, whose stand-out feature is its removable pod (speedbag). It can be flown with or without the pod, the idea being that a new pilot can start off with the beginner-friendly sit harness and buy the speedbag later when they are ready for cross-country flying (or winter warmth). The system is also a good solution for pilots who enjoy, say, cross-country and dune flying, where they can use the pod for XC and remove it for evening waggas on the dunes.

Supair have had a modular harness in their range for a decade: the Evo XC3 came out in 2014 and had an optional speed bag, and then the first Evo Lite was released in 2018.

Sizing

The Evo Lite 2 is available in four sizes. There is some crossover between sizes and if you fall in the grey area between two as I do, it would be an advantage to try both before buying.

I opted for the S, but in use I found the seatplate depth a little on the short side – the next size up would have probably been the better option. Because it’s designed for the pod as well, the seat is not such a deep ‘bucket’ as some, although it does have a strap to tilt the front up a bit for flying without the pod. The short seat depth left me feeling a little bit perched (a size...