Supair Evo Lite 2
Harnesses and reserves

Insight: Supair Evo Lite 2

Perfect for progressing XC pilots, this works as a sit harness and a pod harness. Charlie King tries it out

20 January, 2025, by Charlie King

The Evo Lite 2 is modular harness, whose stand-out feature is its removable pod (speedbag). It can be flown with or without the pod, the idea being that a new pilot can start off with the beginner-friendly sit harness and buy the speedbag later when they are ready for cross-country flying (or winter warmth). The system is also a good solution for pilots who enjoy, say, cross-country and dune flying, where they can use the pod for XC and remove it for evening waggas on the dunes.

Supair have had a modular harness in their range for a decade: the Evo XC3 came out in 2014 and had an optional speed bag, and then the first Evo Lite was released in 2018. 

Sizing

The Evo Lite 2 is available in four sizes. There is some crossover between sizes and if you fall in the grey area between two as I do, it would be an advantage to try both before buying. 

I opted for the S, but in use I found the seatplate depth a little on the short side – the next size up would have probably been the better option. Because it’s designed for the pod as well, the seat is not such a deep ‘bucket’ as some, although it does have a strap to tilt the front up a bit for flying without the pod. The short seat depth left me feeling a little bit perched (a size...

Join us and enjoy the full article

Don’t miss out – subscribe today for your chance to win a brand new glider of your choice for 2025! The Subscriber’s Prize Draw ends on 31 January. Act now!

Subscribe to Cross Country for €4.50 – Get instant online access to this article and hundreds more plus Masterclasses. Cancel anytime.

Subscribe Already a Subscriber? Sign in here.

You may also like

Advance Lightness 4

Insight: Advance Lightness 4

Advance’s popular mid-weight pod has been updated – complete with brand new fairing. Marcus King clips in to fly it
Read More
Modular Paragliding Harnesses

Modular harness systems for paragliding

Learn how you can adapt one base harness to different modes by adding on cocoons, airbags, and reserve containers.
Read More

First Look: Neo Suspender 2.0 pod harness

Neo’s Suspender 2.0 was released last year after three years in development and is a non-faired pod for all levels of XC pilot
Read More