Modular Paragliding Harnesses
Modular harness systems for paragliding

Learn how you can adapt one base harness to different modes by adding on cocoons, airbags, and reserve containers.

20 January, 2025, by Charlie King

The beauty of modular systems is that you can adapt one base harness to different modes of flight. Cocoons, airbags, rucksacks and reserve containers can all be added to a bare-bones harness, saving the pilot money and storage space by adapting one tool for multiple jobs. Here are some examples of different kinds:

Supair Evo Lite 2

The Evo Lite 2 from Supair is an open harness that can have a pod (or speedbag as they call it) added, as the pilot progresses to cross-country flying. The harness has been designed to make removing and adding the pod a quick operation so you can adapt the harness for the style of flying you are doing. There is a foot stirrup for when...

