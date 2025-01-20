Modular harness systems for paragliding
Learn how you can adapt one base harness to different modes by adding on cocoons, airbags, and reserve containers.20 January, 2025, by Charlie King
You may also like
Insight: Supair Evo Lite 2
Perfect for progressing XC pilots, this works as a sit harness and a pod harness. Charlie King tries out this modular paragliding harnessRead More
Insight: Advance Lightness 4
Advance’s popular mid-weight pod has been updated – complete with brand new fairing. Marcus King clips in to fly itRead More
Premium Articles
Nick Greece Reports: Brazil Dominates PanAms
Team USA’s Nick Greece reports from the leading gaggle at the FAI Pan-American Paragliding Championships 2024Read More
Where the wild things are
The Lötschental valley in the Bernese Alps is known for Tschäggattä – frightening figures in wooden masks that cause mayhem at carnival timeRead More