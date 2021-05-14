Dudek Soul 2021 lightweight pod harness

Dudek have released the Soul 2021 lightweight pod harness. It’s a brand new design, weighs 3.5kg in size M and is optimised for comfort.

The strap system has been redesigned to increase stability of the harness, and also so the pilot is less likely to launch without being correctly strapped in.

The Soul 2021 has a carbon seatplate, ventilated backrest and 15cm airfoam protector. The reserve is situated behind the back protector, and has a right-hand handle.

There are four adjusters on the pod so the footplate angle can be adjusted as well as the length, and the integrated cockpit has a removable windshield and instrument panel, and is equipped with a hook-knife.

The harness also has a ballast pocket under the seatplate. Ronstan 20 pulleys on the speed system assure smooth operation, and the rear fairing auto-inflates to improve aerodynamics.

the Soul 2021 is available four sizes, and is EN and LTF certified.

