Light, comfortable and weightshift-friendly, the Altirando Lite 2 is for more than hike-and-fly
First Look: Supair Altirando Lite 2 reversible harness
Friday 19 May, 2023
VIDEO
The Altirando Lite 2 is the updated version of Supair’s lightweight reversible harness and rucksack. It’s a versatile all-mod-cons harness with a self-inflating airbag protector and a built-in reserve, for hike-and-fly and everyday flying.
Full review in
Cross Country Magazine issue 240 (June 2023)
