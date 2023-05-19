Light, comfortable and weightshift-friendly, the Altirando Lite 2 is for more than hike-and-fly

First Look: Supair Altirando Lite 2 reversible harness

The Altirando Lite 2 is the updated version of Supair’s lightweight reversible harness and rucksack. It’s a versatile all-mod-cons harness with a self-inflating airbag protector and a built-in reserve, for hike-and-fly and everyday flying. Full review in Cross Country Magazine issue 240 (June 2023)