Advance Lightness 4
Photo: Charlie King
Harnesses and reserves

Insight: Advance Lightness 4

Advance’s popular mid-weight pod has been updated – complete with brand new fairing. Marcus King clips in

20 January, 2025, by Marcus King

As its name suggests this is the fourth iteration of this popular mid-weight pod harness from Advance. At first glance the new model looks very different from its predecessors. The major change is the addition of a new rear inflatable fairing, something pilots had been calling for. But that’s not all that has changed, Advance have brought updates to many parts of the harness.

Released in 2010 the original Lightness was developed from the harness that Chrigel Maurer flew in the 2009 Red Bull X-Alps (his first). At the time it was considered an ultralight pod and weighed in at just under 3kg. Of course, since then lighter pods have appeared on the market including Advance’s own Weightless. 

Over the intervening years the Lightness, like many of us, has put on some weight. This has allowed for better protection, more durable construction and...

