Insight: Advance Lightness 4
Advance’s popular mid-weight pod has been updated – complete with brand new fairing. Marcus King clips in20 January, 2025, by Marcus King
You may also like
Insight: Supair Evo Lite 2
Perfect for progressing XC pilots, this works as a sit harness and a pod harness. Charlie King tries out this modular paragliding harnessRead More
Modular harness systems for paragliding
Learn how you can adapt one base harness to different modes by adding on cocoons, airbags, and reserve containers.Read More
Current Issue
Cross Country 255:February 2025
Welcome to the Progression Issue – where we take a serious look at how pilots of all levels can keep on learning and getting betterFind out more
Subscribe today
- Get instant online access to hundreds of articles and Masterclasses
- Enjoy eight issues of Cross Country in digital and premium print, or digital only
- Learn from the world’s best in six Masterclass Live Sessions
- Benefit from exclusive discounts on equipment, books and courses
- Gain the chance to win a new wing of your choice, twice a year
Get a Digital Subscription
£3.90Per month
£46.80A year
Get a Print & Digital Subscription
£7.00Per month
£84.00A year
- Get instant online access to hundreds of articles and Masterclasses
- Enjoy eight issues of Cross Country in digital and premium print, or digital only
- Learn from the world’s best in six Masterclass Live Sessions
- Benefit from exclusive discounts on equipment, books and courses
- Gain the chance to win a new wing of your choice, twice a year
Digital
£3.90Per month
£46.80A year
Digital & Print
£7.00Per month
£84.00A year
Copyright Cross Country Magazine
Cross Country International Ltd, Tollgate, Beddingham, Near Lewes, East Sussex BN8 6JZ UK Tel: +44 (0)1273 256 090
Cross Country International Ltd, Tollgate, Beddingham, Near Lewes, East Sussex BN8 6JZ UK Tel: +44 (0)1273 256 090