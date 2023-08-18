The Gin Switch 2 is a lightweight reversible harness designed for everyday use – we checked it out.

Using a split-leg design with an under-seat reserve container and an airbag it’s a multi-purpose harness suitable for flying thermals and going XC as well as for hike-and-fly. Weighing in at 2.4kg and available in just the one size it will fit pilots from 155cm-190cm tall.

Full review in issue 238 (April 2023)