Adaptive Flying in colombia
Adventure and inspiration

Adaptive Flying in colombia

Lucio Pelz set up Wheels4Flying to help wheelchair users fly. Tarquin Cooper talks to the people and pilots involved

9 June, 2025, by Tarquin Cooper

Lucio Pelz set up Wheels4Flying to help wheelchair users fly. Tarquin Cooper talks to the people and pilots involved

Lucio Pelz, originally from Italy, was accustomed to appreciating the joy of his clients as a tandem pilot in Mayrhofen, Austria. But one in particular stood out. “About 10 years ago I flew with a guy in a wheelchair,” he recalls. “I always let my passengers fly and I realised this guy was more able than many people. The feeling he had was totally different.”

Suddenly an idea was born – to teach wheelchair users to paraglide. Initially, the paperwork made it impossible – just taking a wheelchair user tandem was illegal in Austria and Germany as the passenger needs to be able...

Join us and enjoy the full article

Subscribe to Cross Country for €4.50 – Get instant online access to this article and hundreds more plus Masterclasses. Cancel anytime.

Subscribe Already a Subscriber? Sign in here.

You may also like

The UK’s Amazing May

May saw some of the best spring flying weather the UK has ever seen – two pilots share their inspirational stories
Read More
Yayamari, Peru

Flight from Yayamari

Ruth Jessop and the late Franz Schilter bond over basecamp biscuits on a trip to climb-and-fly a 6,000m mountain in Peru
Read More

The Rise of China

Théo de Blic on why China really is the next big thing in paragliding
Read More

Premium Articles

Bryan van Ostheim

Dune Addiction

Bryan van Ostheim designs large-scale industrial kites for cargo ships and speed records. Now, he’s getting into parakites. Jack Sheard finds out more
Read More
Tom de Dorlodot

What if…?

Discover what happens after an accident. What if you smashed yourself up? Learn how others faced the challenge of flying again.
Read More
Maxime Pinot, European and World Paragliding Champion. Photos: Marcus King

Top of the Stack

Maxime Pinot is riding high as European, World and Superfinal champion but is still haunted by what happened in the Red Bull X-Alps 2023
Read More