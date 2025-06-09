How to: Heal Yourself
Fly BetterTechniques and Skills

How to: Heal Yourself

Red Bull performance coach York-Peter Klöppel explains how to recover mentally after an incident.

9 June, 2025, by Tarquin Cooper

In the last issue Andrew Craig asked “What would you do if you were injured in a flying accident?” For some of those he spoke to the answer was clear: they stopped flying and never looked back. For others, it was harder: they loved the sport and so they worked hard to recover and come back to flying.

York-Peter Klöppel is head of mental performance at the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center in Salzburg, Austria. Established 20 years ago this year, the APC today stands as a high-performance rehabilitation and testing centre for athletes from numerous different sports, including Formula 1, cliff diving, snowboarding, paragliding and many more. Red Bull sponsor more than 800 sports people across 90 sports, including a significant number in extreme sports and adventure sports, which means there is no one-size-fits-all approach. Instead, rehabilitation and recovery programs are tailor-made for each athlete, from teenage skateboard sensations to 25-year-old surfers and 50-year-old sailors.

And while a broken adult collar bone or ankle will heal in six to eight weeks regardless of who you are or what sport you do,...

Join us and enjoy the full article

Subscribe to Cross Country for €4.50 – Get instant online access to this article and hundreds more plus Masterclasses. Cancel anytime.

Subscribe Already a Subscriber? Sign in here.

You may also like

Full stall on an SIV course in California. Photo: Ethan Knorr

The Essential Role of SIV: Download

In Cross Country 258 Dilan Benedetti explores the role of SIV in paragliding. That article is a shorter version this paper here
Read More

The Essential Role of SIV

SIV is a foundation for safer and more effective flying. Dilan Benedetti dives into the relationship between mind, body and manoeuvres
Read More
Foot-skimming at sunrise

The ‘100-hour pilot’ syndrome

The Dunning-Kruger effect is where people overestimate their abilities. In paramotoring we call it the '100-hour pilot' syndrome
Read More

Premium Articles

Himalayan Dreaming

François Ragolski, acro champion turned high mountain adventure pilot, chats to us about his newly released film
Read More
Flying during the Alaska Traverse back in summer 2016.

The Long Game: Staying warm in spring flying

Discover how to stay warm flying in spring when it’s freezing outside and avoid discomfort that can affect your flying performance.
Read More
Always learning. Christian and son Liam Photo: Jorge Atramiz

My flying life: Christian Behrenz 

Christian Behrenz reflects on what matters most—freedom in flying and the beauty of living each moment to its fullest.
Read More