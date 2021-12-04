"Birds of prey love thermals" ... Pages from How to be an Explorer, by Tiger Cox

How to be an Explorer is written by Tiger Cox, a young paragliding instructor at Fly Sussex, the school that Cross Country’s UK offices shares premises with.

Published in December 2021 it’s a fantastic book for 5-11 year olds on how to get into adventuring – and it would make a perfect present for anyone looking to help encourage youngsters into the outdoor lifestyle.

Mountaineers, seafarers, astronauts, cyclists, hikers, divers, paraglider pilots, aviators – even the most famous and daring explorers of all time began with small-scale adventures that gave them the courage and the ideas to pursue their greatest achievements.

This book aims to give young people the know-how and confidence to get out and about – with practical tasks and activities, mini-adventures, rustic crafts and by telling some truly inspiring tales of real-life explorers. Throughout, Tiger gives us snippets and anecdotes from his own daring expeditions.

Tiger has a natural affinity for outdoors skills and wants to inspire and educate others, of all ages, to spend more time enjoying these pursuits – whether that be through adventure sports, outdoor cooking or getting out and exploring their local landscapes.

He caught the bug for exploring from his parents and four older sisters, who showed him what was possible and lovingly encouraged his earliest forays in the stunning South Downs National Park in Sussex, UK.

More info / buy the book