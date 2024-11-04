XCShop Gift Ideas
Gear News

Top ten paragliding gifts for the pilot in your life

Discover the perfect paragliding gifts for the pilot in your life! Here's our top ten budget-friendly ideas for every paraglider enthusiast.

4 November, 2024

Are you looking for gift ideas for the pilot in your life? Perhaps something for Christmas, their birthday, or as a “thank you”? Paragliding presents don’t have to be expensive; there’s something for every budget. Read on to discover our selection of ten gifts that will surely thrill your paraglider friend or loved one.

From paragliding books to special gloves to keep their hands warm or a lightweight concertina bag to protect their precious wing, there are all kinds of easy gifts for pilots that are guaranteed to make them very happy. Below, we’ve picked the top ten that we suggest.

Head in the Clouds

Suitable for all pilots, this book that is just published is a unique collection of stories from the first fifty years of free flying. Sure to keep someone inspired through a long winter! 

£28.00 inc. VAT

Paragliding: The Beginner’s Guide

The essential training manual, containing everything you need to know to take you from your first flight to becoming a qualified pilot and beyond. Perfect for that friend you want to get into the sport!

£25.00 inc. VAT
Thermal Flying 2021 edition

Thermal Flying

Burki Marten’s brilliant, detailed guide to the art of thermalling and the science of understanding micro-meteorology has helped thousands of pilots. Clear illustrations, clear writing, clear thinking!

£32.00 inc. VAT
XC K2 Brake Mittens

XC K2 Brake Mitts

Windproof shell, 700-fill down, super lightweight mitts that attach to your brakes. Rated highly by all that try them. One size fits all. Revolutionise your winter or high altitude flying!

£75.00 inc. VAT
Advanced Paragliding

Advanced Paragliding

Bursting with insights into XC and competition flying from over 30 of the world’s best pilots. ‘A bible’ according to multiple US paragliding champion Nick Greece.

£32.00 inc. VAT

XCertina Compress Bag

2.4m, 240 grams, side zips for compression. A perfect upgrade for pilots wanting the ultimate in light weight.

£65.00 inc. VAT

Mastering Paragliding

Mastering Paragliding

Kelly Farina’s guide is especially useful for understanding mountain flying and meteorology. This book offers a systematic approach to improving your flying, whatever level you are at.

£32.00 inc. VAT

Cross Country Clothing

Cross Country Eagle T-shirt

Choose from a range of T-shirt and hoodie designs that subtly reflect the wearer’s love of flying.

£17.50£25.00 inc. VAT
Clear
Qty

Bullet Speed Bar

The racing pilot’s favourite upgrade: compatible with almost all pod harnesses.

£60.00 inc. VAT

XC Pen Pro

Stylus and dock for your instrument deck, so you can use your touch-screen in flight while wearing gloves.

£20.00 inc. VAT

 

Paragliding Voucher

Still not sure? Or perhaps you are dealing with a fussy pilot… How about a paragliding voucher to claim on the Cross Country shop? You choose the value, they choose their present!

Browse our full range of products at our shop now

You may also like

How-to-be-an-Explorer-Tiger-Cox copy

How to be an Explorer by Tiger Cox

How to be an Explorer by paragliding instructor Tiger Cox is a a fantastic book for 5-11 year olds on how to get into adventuring.
Read More
XCertinal Lite

New XCertina Lite Bag

The XCertina Lite is a new lightweight paraglider packing bag from Cross Country, designed to keep your glider in good shape
Read More
Cross Country's fast-pack bag has now been further improved. Here's the XCertina bag mkIII

Cross Country’s XCertina Bag mkIII

Cross Country reveal the XCertina Bag mkIII, new and improved for the coming season.
Read More