Top ten paragliding gifts for the pilot in your life

Are you looking for gift ideas for the pilot in your life? Perhaps something for Christmas, their birthday, or as a “thank you”? Paragliding presents don’t have to be expensive; there’s something for every budget. Read on to discover our selection of ten gifts that will surely thrill your paraglider friend or loved one.

From paragliding books to special gloves to keep their hands warm or a lightweight concertina bag to protect their precious wing, there are all kinds of easy gifts for pilots that are guaranteed to make them very happy. Below, we’ve picked the top ten that we suggest.

Suitable for all pilots, this book that is just published is a unique collection of stories from the first fifty years of free flying. Sure to keep someone inspired through a long winter!

£ 28.00 inc. VAT Head in the Clouds quantity Add to basket

The essential training manual, containing everything you need to know to take you from your first flight to becoming a qualified pilot and beyond. Perfect for that friend you want to get into the sport!

£ 25.00 inc. VAT Paragliding: The Beginner's Guide quantity Add to basket

Burki Marten’s brilliant, detailed guide to the art of thermalling and the science of understanding micro-meteorology has helped thousands of pilots. Clear illustrations, clear writing, clear thinking!

£ 32.00 inc. VAT Thermal Flying quantity Add to basket

Windproof shell, 700-fill down, super lightweight mitts that attach to your brakes. Rated highly by all that try them. One size fits all. Revolutionise your winter or high altitude flying!

£ 75.00 inc. VAT XC K2 Brake Mittens quantity Add to basket

Bursting with insights into XC and competition flying from over 30 of the world’s best pilots. ‘A bible’ according to multiple US paragliding champion Nick Greece.

£ 32.00 inc. VAT Advanced Paragliding quantity Add to basket

2.4m, 240 grams, side zips for compression. A perfect upgrade for pilots wanting the ultimate in light weight.

£ 65.00 inc. VAT XCertina Compress Bag quantity Add to basket

Kelly Farina’s guide is especially useful for understanding mountain flying and meteorology. This book offers a systematic approach to improving your flying, whatever level you are at.

£ 32.00 inc. VAT Mastering Paragliding quantity Add to basket

Choose from a range of T-shirt and hoodie designs that subtly reflect the wearer’s love of flying.

£ 17.50 – £ 25.00 inc. VAT Colour Choose an option Atoll Blue Fuchsia Size Choose an option L M S XL Clear Qty Add to basket

The racing pilot’s favourite upgrade: compatible with almost all pod harnesses.

£ 60.00 inc. VAT Bullet Speed Bar Compact V1.2 quantity Add to basket

Stylus and dock for your instrument deck, so you can use your touch-screen in flight while wearing gloves.

£ 20.00 inc. VAT XCPen Pro quantity Add to basket

Still not sure? Or perhaps you are dealing with a fussy pilot… How about a paragliding voucher to claim on the Cross Country shop? You choose the value, they choose their present!

Browse our full range of products at our shop now