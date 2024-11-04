Top ten paragliding gifts for the pilot in your life
Discover the perfect paragliding gifts for the pilot in your life! Here's our top ten budget-friendly ideas for every paraglider enthusiast.4 November, 2024
Are you looking for gift ideas for the pilot in your life? Perhaps something for Christmas, their birthday, or as a “thank you”? Paragliding presents don’t have to be expensive; there’s something for every budget. Read on to discover our selection of ten gifts that will surely thrill your paraglider friend or loved one.
- Head in the Clouds
- Paragliding: The Beginner’s Guide
- Thermal Flying
- XC K2 Brake Mitts
- Advanced Paragliding
- XCertina Compress Bag
- Mastering Paragliding
- Cross Country Eagle T-shirt
- Bullet Speed Bar
- XC Pen Pro
- Bonus idea: Paragliding Gift Voucher
From paragliding books to special gloves to keep their hands warm or a lightweight concertina bag to protect their precious wing, there are all kinds of easy gifts for pilots that are guaranteed to make them very happy. Below, we’ve picked the top ten that we suggest.
Head in the Clouds
Suitable for all pilots, this book that is just published is a unique collection of stories from the first fifty years of free flying. Sure to keep someone inspired through a long winter!
Paragliding: The Beginner’s Guide
The essential training manual, containing everything you need to know to take you from your first flight to becoming a qualified pilot and beyond. Perfect for that friend you want to get into the sport!
Thermal Flying
Burki Marten’s brilliant, detailed guide to the art of thermalling and the science of understanding micro-meteorology has helped thousands of pilots. Clear illustrations, clear writing, clear thinking!
XC K2 Brake Mitts
Windproof shell, 700-fill down, super lightweight mitts that attach to your brakes. Rated highly by all that try them. One size fits all. Revolutionise your winter or high altitude flying!
Advanced Paragliding
Bursting with insights into XC and competition flying from over 30 of the world’s best pilots. ‘A bible’ according to multiple US paragliding champion Nick Greece.
XCertina Compress Bag
2.4m, 240 grams, side zips for compression. A perfect upgrade for pilots wanting the ultimate in light weight.
Mastering Paragliding
Kelly Farina’s guide is especially useful for understanding mountain flying and meteorology. This book offers a systematic approach to improving your flying, whatever level you are at.
Cross Country Eagle T-shirt
Choose from a range of T-shirt and hoodie designs that subtly reflect the wearer’s love of flying.
Bullet Speed Bar
The racing pilot’s favourite upgrade: compatible with almost all pod harnesses.
XC Pen Pro
Stylus and dock for your instrument deck, so you can use your touch-screen in flight while wearing gloves.
Paragliding Voucher
Still not sure? Or perhaps you are dealing with a fussy pilot… How about a paragliding voucher to claim on the Cross Country shop? You choose the value, they choose their present!