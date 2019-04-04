The XCertina Lite is a new lightweight paraglider packing bag from Cross Country, designed for easy packing and to keep your glider in good shape.

The low-fat brother of the popular XCertina bag, the XCertina Lite weighs in at just 340g for the large size.

The weight has been reduced by using buckles rather than a long zip, and using lightweight rip-stop cloth. This means a weight-saving of nearly 50% over the original XCertina bag.

Most wings have some plastic rods in the nose, and it is important to pack these carefully. Careless packing can bend and damage these rods.

Concertina packing is the best way to make sure your wing stays in top condition, but this can be difficult especially in a windy landing field. The XCertina Lite will make this task a breeze without weighing you down.

Features include:

Made from rip-stop nylon to withstand daily use

Clips for easy closing

No zip to catch lines or material in

Elastic riser-keepers for when you detach your wing

Half the weight of traditional concertina bags

The XCertina Lite is available in two sizes. Medium (M, 280g) is 2.65m and is for competition, acro and EN D wings.

Large (L, 340g) is 3.24m and is for EN A, B and C wings and lightweight tandems.

To know which one you need, measure the chord at the centre of the wing to work out the right size for your wing.

The XCertina Lite is available from the Cross Country shop and free-flight retailers.