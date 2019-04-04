Search
 
Gear News, News

New XCertina Lite Bag

Thursday 4 April, 2019

The XCertina Lite is a new lightweight paraglider packing bag from Cross Country, designed for easy packing and to keep your glider in good shape.

 

The low-fat brother of the popular XCertina bag, the XCertina Lite weighs in at just 340g for the large size.

The weight has been reduced by using buckles rather than a long zip, and using lightweight rip-stop cloth. This means a weight-saving of nearly 50% over the original XCertina bag.

XCertina Lite buckles

Most wings have some plastic rods in the nose, and it is important to pack these carefully. Careless packing can bend and damage these rods.

Concertina packing is the best way to make sure your wing stays in top condition, but this can be difficult especially in a windy landing field. The XCertina Lite will make this task a breeze without weighing you down.

XCertina Lite detail

Features include:

The XCertina Lite is available in two sizes. Medium (M, 280g) is 2.65m and is for competition, acro and EN D wings.

Large (L, 340g) is 3.24m and is for EN A, B and C wings and lightweight tandems.

To know which one you need, measure the chord at the centre of the wing to work out the right size for your wing.

The XCertina Lite is available from the Cross Country shop and free-flight retailers.

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Gear News News
Back to Gear News News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE