2025 free-flight calendars

Need some inspo for your office wall? Dancing with the Clouds is a new paragliding calendar that showcases breathtaking paragliding photography from around the world, featuring pilots such as Ole Dalen, Paul Guschlbauer, Mario Eder and Fabi Gasteiger. RRP €24.17.

There’s also one for hang glider pilots. Celebrating “the spirit of flight” the 2025 hang glider calendar this year honours the legends in the sport and pays tribute to Bill Moyes. The calendar, made in the Netherlands, is a long-standing project first compiled by two friends Paul Sloven and Bart Doets 20 years ago. RRP €21.95.

